Richmond police host community walkthrough in Whitcomb Court: 'Clean these streets up'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say they have several community walkthroughs planned - events where police and community leaders visit neighborhoods to speak and engage with Richmonders.

Wednesday evening's walkthrough, originally scheduled to take place in the Museum District, was changed to Whitcomb Court, in response to the recent fatal shootings that have plagued the city's East End.

The chaos in the neighborhood has continued to haunt those living there.

"Bring everybody. Bring the Army, detectives. They need to clean the streets up with these children," a Whitcomb Court resident said. "When I close my eyes, I see that child lying on the ground. I was trying to help him."

16-year-old Teon Harvey was killed in her backyard just one week ago. Teon was one of four teens shot to death in Richmond over the past two weeks.

"Obviously with the last two weeks we've experienced and even today with another homicide, we decided it wouldn't make sense to be in the Museum District - this is where our community needs us," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

City leaders announced a curfew enforcement on Monday along with beginning their safe summer partnership with state troopers two months early.

"I've gotten feedback from folks that we are riding around with vans pulling kids in and taking them home - that's never been the goal," Edwards said. "These have been on the books for a while - we are just encouraging adults to bring their kids inside before 11 to keep them safe."

Wednesday evening's community walkthrough included Sheriff's deputies, faith leaders, Richmond firefighters and Ambulance Authority, mental health experts, and of course the police department.

They hope door-to-door engagement will not only help get information to help solve some of the city's violent cases but also how to stop the bloodshed.

"They need to bring Project Exile back," a neighbor said, referring to a tactic from the 1990s, where possession of an illegal gun conviction meant a minimum five-year sentence at a federal prison.

Those living in Whitcomb Court say the walkthrough was not perfect, but it was good to see law enforcement in their community.

However, they add that they still do not believe leaders are listening.

They want those who are terrorizing their communities to be arrested and taken away.

"When you said bring Exile back, you've lived here long enough what did it do?" CBS 6's Jon Burkett asked.

"It shut it down - got the guns off the street and put people away that needed to be put away."

Just hours before the walkthrough, a man in his 20s was shot and killed on Coalter Street. His death marks 8 homicide investigations in the city during April alone.

