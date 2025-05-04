Slain father remembered as 'a blessing' during Richmond vigil

RICHMOND, Va. — A community gathered for a somber vigil in Whitcomb Court Sunday to honor Julius Young, who was shot and killed last week.

Young, 31, was shot on Magnolia Street just outside of Whitcomb Court last Wednesday night. Police received the call around 9 p.m.

He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

"He was a father, a son, a brother, a friend to many. He was just a blessing. If you ever come across an interaction with him, he was a blessing to anybody that he has ever come across," one mourner said.

Community members described Young as a loving father and a friend to all. He leaves behind three young children.

Police have not yet released details about the fatal shooting or potential suspects.

