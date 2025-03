RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed on Tuesday night in Whitcomb Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Carmine Street.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

