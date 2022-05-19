While COVID cases increase in Henrico, hospitalizations have not

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported nationally is on the rise, and that trend also is evident in Henrico County. Now, health officials are encouraging citizens to be aware of the situation and plan accordingly for the next few weeks, during which they expect case counts to rise even higher.

During the first 18 days of May, Henrico officially reported 2,443 new cases of COVID – an average of nearly 136 per day and a significant jump from the 989 official cases it reported during the previous 18 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. But the number of new COVID-related hospitalizations in the county actually decreased during the most recent 18-day period when compared with the previous one (to 21, from 27). Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.