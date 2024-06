RICHMOND, Va. --A chain of stores that re-sells unwanted Amazon orders has set its sights on a long-vacant anchor spot at a Henrico shopping center.

Where Ya Bin has taken over a portion of a former Food Lion at Quioccasin Station Shopping Center, near Regency in western Henrico. The 18,000-square-foot store plans to open this fall, according to CEO Mitch Earnest.

