Where can the casino go after Richmond voted no?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Before Richmonders went to the polls a week ago, Alfred Liggins, CEO of the city’s would-be casino developer Urban One, theorized on what might happen if the casino referendum failed.

“If it doesn’t pass in the city of Richmond, I believe that the General Assembly will ultimately look to put it in a locality in and around Richmond in Central Virginia in one of the outlying counties that does want it,” Liggins told BizSense in a pre-election Q&A. “I do not believe that the General Assembly and the governor will want to leave Central Virginia without a gaming opportunity.”

Now that it’s official that Urban One’s proposal for a casino was rejected, it’s looking like his theory may be put to the test. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.