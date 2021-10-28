When to see peak fall foliage in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a Virginia tradition to head out west to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and take in the breathtaking fall foliage.

The colorful leaves are actually an important part of our state's tourism.

Ellen Powell with the Virginia Department of Forestry said her office gets a lot of calls around this time from people who want to know when the leaves will look their best.

She said if you're planning to head out west to see what mother nature has to offer, you should go this weekend.

"If you're going to the Blue Ridge, or Shenandoah Valley or any area like that, I would say head out this weekend," said Powell. "And the very highest mountain parts of Virginia have already started to drop a lot of leaves."

As for locally in Richmond, it may be a week or two before we get the best fall foliage. But if you've been in your yard lately you've already noticed, there are a lot of acorns.

Powell said we are seeing a lot more acorns than normal right now. "Some years are really good. Some years are really bad and summer in between and this one seems to have been, in a lot of areas at least, a pretty good year for acorns, which is great for wildlife."

She explained its a cycle with acorns, so if you're having trouble with a crunchy backyard this year, it could mean fewer next year.

The Department of Forestry is also reminding citizens about fire safety for those who burn debris, like leaves, in their yards during this time of year. Tips for doing it safely can be found here.