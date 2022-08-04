Watch Now
Virginia sales tax holiday weekend starts this Friday

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Aug. 4
School supplies tax free weekend
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 16:20:34-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Back-to-School/Hurricane Preparedness three-day sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and continues through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy back-to-school items and take necessary precautions during hurricane season without paying state and sales tax.

“During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Steve Cummings, Virginia's Secretary of Finance, said the holiday is aimed at helping businesses and consumers.

"With inflation at its highest level since 1981, Virginians need this tax relief now more than ever," Cummings said.

All retailers who sell the exempt products are required to participate in the sales tax holiday.

Tax exempt items include:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

  • Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

    Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

  • Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

  • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

Online purchases of qualifying products are exempt from the sales tax as long as orders are placed and paid for during the August 3-5 exemption period and the sellers have the items available for immediate shipment, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Click here for detailed lists of qualifying items and additional information.

