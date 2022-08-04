Virginia sales tax holiday weekend starts this Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Back-to-School/Hurricane Preparedness three-day sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and continues through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy back-to-school items and take necessary precautions during hurricane season without paying state and sales tax.

“During a time of high inflation and gas prices, Virginians will receive some needed tax relief this weekend as they support local businesses across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Steve Cummings, Virginia's Secretary of Finance, said the holiday is aimed at helping businesses and consumers.

"With inflation at its highest level since 1981, Virginians need this tax relief now more than ever," Cummings said.

All retailers who sell the exempt products are required to participate in the sales tax holiday.

Tax exempt items include:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item



Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Online purchases of qualifying products are exempt from the sales tax as long as orders are placed and paid for during the August 3-5 exemption period and the sellers have the items available for immediate shipment, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Click here for detailed lists of qualifying items and additional information.