When Colonial Heights could see a shuttered skate park reopen

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A parent of two small children is starting a petition to get a shuttered skate park in Colonial Heights fixed up and reopened.

Joshua Habeebul-lah Shorter has loved skateboarding for quite a long time.

He and his board have skated on both the West and East Coast and he would like to see a Colonial Heights skate park back in action.

"The obstacles at this park are nice, maybe just needs to be spread out more. Everything's a little close together," Shorter said.

He's not alone in wanting the skate park reopened.

"I'd love to bring my kids out here to have a good time and right now, we just can't," Tyler Boykin said.

Boykin has started a petition to get the skate park refurbished and reopened.

"I'd like to see it get done. It gives the kids something to do, keep them out of trouble and I just don't want to see anybody get hurt," Boykin said.

The skate park dates back nearly 30 years.

"Originally, it was very nice. It was a great place to come and skate," Boykin said.

However, over the years, time and vandalism have taken their toll on the skate park.

"The boards are all torn down, they're rotted," Boykin said.

Joshua also believes the skate park deserves some attention.

"It needs a little bit of renovation. Some of the stuff is rundown, but it's an alright park. It's a good place to just hang out," Shorter said.

Matt Spruill with Colonial Heights Parks and Recreation said the skate park is currently officially closed off to the public. However, that will begin to change in the coming weeks.

"The equipment is in need of replacement and we are currently working on that," Spruill said.

A local Boy Scout has set up his Eagle Scout Project to renovate the skate park.

"Park of his Eagle Scout Project will be to help us replace these ramps with some new ones that are actually on a truck and en route to us," Spruill said.

The Boy Scout will be doing fundraising but the city has allocated some money upfront for the project.

"The city has come up with the initial $10,000 that will help us at least replace these ramps and get something open for those who want to skate this summer," Spruill said.

Any additional funds that the Boy Scout raises will be used in the upgrade and for the possible purchase of more obstacles for the skate park.

The ramps being shipped are expected to be in Colonial Heights in the next week or two. If everything then goes to plan, the skate park should be open in early to mid-summer.