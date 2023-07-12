First-ever wheelchair rugby tournament to be held in Richmond to celebrate Disability Pride Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- The River City is hosting a special event for the first time ever in celebration of July being Disability Pride Month.

Teams from across the country will gather at Highland Springs High School to take part in a wheelchair rugby tournament this weekend.

"Richmond, we've always prided ourselves on being a really good sports town,” said Hunter Leemon, CEO of Sportable, an adaptive sports club. “Whether it's millions of people enjoying the river or thousands attending professional baseball and soccer games, we have a strong sports culture. Our work at Sportable is important because it provides opportunities for everyone."

The River City Rumble Wheelchair Rugby Tournament will feature teams from cities such as Tampa, Houston, Grand Rapids, and Philadelphia. Local favorite, the Sportable Possums, begin play Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Originally called “Murderball” due to its aggressive nature, wheelchair rugby is a fast-paced, full-contact Paralympic sport developed in the 1970s for athletes with quadriplegia. The rules combine elements of rugby, basketball, and handball. Collisions between the custom crafted rugby wheelchairs are a key part of the game as athletes in teams of four carry a round ball across the opposing team’s try line.

If you want to learn more, visit Sportable.org.

