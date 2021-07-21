Watch
What’s making mid-Atlantic songbirds sick?

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, April 24, 2021 file photo, a university graduate student holds a female blue jay in her open hand to release it in Silver Spring, Md., after removing it from a mist net used to capture birds for banding or other research projects. A mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states since late spring 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 13:28:44-04

WASHINGTON -- Scientists are racing to confirm the cause of a mysterious ailment that has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states.

For now, they recommend that people temporarily take down bird feeders and clean out bird baths to reduce places that birds could closely congregate and potentially spread disease.

So far the majority of birds sickened have been fledgling blue jays, American robins, European starlings and common grackles, but other birds are also affected.

