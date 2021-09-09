What will happen to Richmond's last Confederate statue

RICHMOND, Va. -- The last remaining Confederate statue still standing in Richmond could be relocated to a Virginia cemetery.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will recommend relocating the remains and monument of confederate Gen. Ambrose Powell Hill, better known as A.P. Hill, at the city council meeting on Sept. 13.

A spokesperson for the mayor said this comes at the request of Hill's descendants.

Hill’s monument currently stands at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Laburnum Avenue on Richmond's Northside.

The tribute would be relocated to a cemetery in Hill's hometown of Culpeper.