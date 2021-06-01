Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

What will Bow Tie Cinemas do with its Richmond property?

items.[0].image.alt
Richmond BizSense
The Bow Tie Cinemas property at Boulevard and Leigh with the Movieland At Boulevard Square theater in the distance.
Bow Tie Cinemas property.jpg
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 14:00:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Forced back to the drawing board after not making the cut in the city’s casino competition, the owners of the Movieland At Boulevard Square property aren’t giving up on the idea of bringing a new development to at least part of the site. Joe Masher, COO of Bow Tie Partners, said last week the company is exploring “complementary entertainment uses” for the 6 acres it owns at 2700 W. Leigh St. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Steve Glenn: From grandma's kitchen to Hell's Kitchen

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.