What was that in the sky? Virginians spot SpaceX launch Wednesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning the CBS 6 Newsroom phones started ringing off the hook with viewers calling to report seeing a UFO in the morning sky.

But those impressive sights were not an alien but instead a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that could be seen from Central Virginia.

Wednesday morning at 4:55 a.m. SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket carried with it 20 Starlink satellites.

Watch: CBS 6 viewers spot rocket launch

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

