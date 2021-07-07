What Virginia can expect from Tropical Storm Elsa

RICHMOND, Va. -- After Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall just north of Tampa, Florida on Wednesday morning, the system will accelerate and weaken as it moves through the Southeast, the Carolinas, and over southeast Virginia.

The main impact to the Commonwealth will be on Thursday, based on the current track, with a swath of one to three-inch rainfall totals.

A low-end threat for damaging winds and tornadoes will exist over southeast Virginia.

More tropics information can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.