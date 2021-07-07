Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

What Virginia can expect from Tropical Storm Elsa

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Elsa.jpg
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 10:15:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- After Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall just north of Tampa, Florida on Wednesday morning, the system will accelerate and weaken as it moves through the Southeast, the Carolinas, and over southeast Virginia.

The main impact to the Commonwealth will be on Thursday, based on the current track, with a swath of one to three-inch rainfall totals.

A low-end threat for damaging winds and tornadoes will exist over southeast Virginia.

More tropics information can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.