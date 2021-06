RICHMOND, Va. -- A new plan for Richmond’s Coliseum area is providing a clearer picture of how that part of downtown could be redeveloped — and how soon. City planners on Monday presented their draft plan for a roughly 20-block area anchored by the dormant arena, which is among about a dozen city-owned properties that administrators are positioning for sale and redevelopment. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

