What if... Richmond voters reject Urban One casino

RICHMOND, Va. -- By this time next week, citizens of Richmond will have gone to the polls to vote on whether they want a casino complex built on the city’s Southside. The referendum, set to take place Nov. 2, has been years in the making. Urban One, a Maryland-based media conglomerate, had the winning bid for the project, beating out five other applicants in a city RFP.

With the referendum less than a week away, Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins talked with BizSense about how Urban One is feeling about its odds at the polls and some technical aspects of the projects, including what’s next if it passes or if it doesn’t. Click here for an edited transcript.