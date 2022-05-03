What a new George Wythe High School could look like

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Public School Board gave people a first look at what the new George Wythe High School could look like at a meeting on Monday night.

RPS had nine firms submit plans for the school's design. That number was widdled down to six by an evaluation committee and those six were ranked based on various criteria.

The leading proposal by RRMM Architects out of Hampton Roads is what the board got a look at on Monday night.

The new George Wythe would be built on the same property and based on this plan, Wythe students would continue to learn in their existing building until the new school is complete.

The old building would then be demolished to make way for a new football stadium and track, basketball and tennis courts and softball and baseball fields.

Feedback is still coming in on whether this will be an arts or a STEM-themed school, but the two-story building will be state of the art and more than 260,000 square feet.

All of this is projected to cost more than $6.3 million.

It has been three weeks since the board agreed to a compromise with the city on the new school's capacity. The new building is being built to accommodate 1,800 students. Last Monday, the Richmond City Council approved the transfer of $7 million to RPS to get the project in motion.

To view the full presentation, click here.