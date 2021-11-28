Marker shares history of Reconstruction-era Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Recontruction-era church whose congregation dates back to 1870s was recognized Saturday for its important role in Richmond’s history.

Westwood Baptist Church was dedicated with a state historical marker by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Westwood Baptist was created in 1872 when a group of formerly enslaved African Americans started meeting for Bible study.

“You can't talk about Westwood, the community, without talking about Westwood Church. And you can't talk about Westwood Church without talking about the community," Tammy Rose, the church's co-chair of the community outreach and civic engagement ministry, said.

Virginia's historical marker program is the oldest in the country with more than 2,600 historical sites dedicated in the state.

The text on the historical marker reads: