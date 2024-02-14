Westward expansion of Rocketts Landing in Richmond continues with 3-acre riverfront rezoning approval

RICHMOND, Va. -- The coast is now clear for the latest phase of Rocketts Landing.

Richmond City Council voted Monday to approve a rezoning request for three acres of riverfront land at 4400 E. Main and 4500 Old Main streets, where owner WVS Cos. is pondering the next steps for the westward expansion of its long-running Rocketts development.

The land had previously been zoned for industrial uses, but is now designated as TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District, which is designed to encourage dense, walkable development with a maximum building height of 12 stories and a mix of commercial and residential uses.

The parcels are currently occupied by a grassy area, sand volleyball court and an aging, 2,100-square-foot warehouse.

