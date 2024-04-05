Westover Hills mixed-use building OK’d again after permit expired

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Southside infill development that could include space for a restaurant is back on the menu after its initial entitlement expired.

Sugar Mill Construction has received city approval to build a three-story development at 1005 Westover Hills Blvd. with 12 apartments above ground-floor commercial space.

Developers Zach and Danielle Kennedy previously owned the quarter-acre plot and in June 2021 had a special-use permit approved for a similar development. That October, the Kennedys sold the parcel to an entity tied to Sugar Mill for $550,000, per city records.

Sugar Mill operates primarily in its home market of Northern Virginia and D.C., where it builds both new-construction developments and renovates existing structures.

