Two dead in Westmoreland County plane crash

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. — Two people died after a single-engine plane crashed into a cornfield Wednesday morning in the Northern Neck, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Layton Landing Road in Westmoreland County.

State Police said a Vans R6 model single-engine plane crashed near a driveway and then caught fire. Both people in the plane died at the scene.

The pilot was identified as 28-year-old Logan Edward Woodworth and the passenger was 57-year-old Bruce Edward Woodworth. Both were residents of Wilmington, North Carolina but previous residents of the Northern Neck, State Police said.

No one on the ground was injured.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!