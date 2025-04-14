Watch Now
Preservation Virginia considering adding Westham station to Virginia’s Most Endangered List after CBS 6 report

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's historic Westham train station, which was built in 1911 and is quickly deteriorating, could end up on Virginia's Most Endangered List after a CBS 6 report.

The station originally sat next to the C&O tracks near the Huguenot Bridge before being moved near Parker Field, where it was used as a visitor's center. It has been empty since the 1990s.

Watch: Richmond's Westham train station was built in 1911. They're trying to save a part of history.

Richmonders trying to save abandoned Westham train station

CBS 6's Greg McQuade spoke with Doug Riddell and Selden Richardson, two men who are working to save the station.

After the report aired, we learned Preservation Virginia is considering adding the landmark to the list, which could help preserve the station.

An official vote will be taken in May, and the endangered list will be released on May 15.

