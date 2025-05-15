Preservation Virginia adds Westham station to Virginia’s Most Endangered List after CBS 6 report

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's historic Westham train station, which was built in 1911 and is quickly deteriorating, has been added to Preservation Virginia's "Virginia's Most Endangered List" after a CBS 6 report.

The station originally sat next to the C&O tracks near the Huguenot Bridge before being moved near Parker Field, where it was used as a visitor's center. It has been empty since the 1990s.

Preservation Virginia releases its annual "Virginia's Most Endangered List" to encourage individuals, organizations, and local governments to advocate for their preservation.

The list said the following about the Westham train station:

This former C&O Railway station was originally built in 1911 on a site in Henrico County and served the western part of Richmond and the University of Richmond, handling both freight and passengers for decades. After passenger service was discontinued, the building was moved to its present site in 1963, where it served as the Richmond Visitor’s Center and centerpiece of a transportation-themed park. The station fell out of use in 2002, and deterioration of the roof and impending redevelopment of the area threaten the future of the station. Many similar structures of railway history are vanishing from the American landscape, and this example needs to be stabilized, moved, renovated and given a new life celebrating its unique contribution to Virginia history.

“Raising awareness is a first step, but it is critical that we work together to preserve these locations before they’re gone,” said Will Glasco, Preservation Virginia CEO, in a statement announcing the list. "These places still have value and purpose as affordable housing, community centers, or by sharing the story of Virginia during the 250th anniversary of the United States. Let's not waste this opportunity."

CBS 6's Greg McQuade spoke with Doug Riddell and Selden Richardson, two men who are working to save the station.

