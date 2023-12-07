Marshalls to open at under-construction Westchester Commons anchor space

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new retailer has set its sights on Westchester Commons.

Department store chain Marshalls is planning to open at 109 Perimeter Drive in the west Chesterfield shopping center, according to permits filed with the county.

The Marshalls will occupy a 25,000-square-foot anchor space that is under construction next to the Joann crafts store at Westchester Commons.

EDC is the general contractor on the project, and Freeman Morgan Architects was tapped to design the building. Timmons is the project’s civil engineer.

