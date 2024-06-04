Watch Now
Project with 530 residential units planned for site near Westchester Commons

BizSense
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 04, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A North Carolina firm’s latest Richmond-region development would bring hundreds more residential units to the area around Westchester Commons.

Crescent Communities recently filed plans for more than 530 residential units and 12,000 square feet of commercial space for a site just west of the western Chesterfield shopping center close to the county’s border with Powhatan.

The development would rise on 43 acres at the corner of Huguenot Springs Road and Midlothian Turnpike next to The Aire at Westchester, a mixed-use development with 2,200 homes by HHHunt Communities that’s now underway.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

