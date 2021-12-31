West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has approved a water quality permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s planned 300-mile route cuts through West Virginia and Virginia.

Appalachian Voices is an environmental group that opposes the project. In a news release, it called the latest permitting decision “contrary to robust evidence that the MVP cannot be built without violating state water quality standards.”

In Virginia, a recent decision by the State Water Control Board to allow the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands has resulted in an appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.