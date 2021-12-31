Watch
West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This May 3, 2018, file photo, shows a section of downed trees that sit atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A Virginia-based legal group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end what it says has become an abuse of eminent domain by companies that build natural-gas pipelines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:58:16-05

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has approved a water quality permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s planned 300-mile route cuts through West Virginia and Virginia.

Appalachian Voices is an environmental group that opposes the project. In a news release, it called the latest permitting decision “contrary to robust evidence that the MVP cannot be built without violating state water quality standards.”

In Virginia, a recent decision by the State Water Control Board to allow the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands has resulted in an appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

