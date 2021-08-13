West End house sells for $750K over asking price

RICHMOND, Va. -- In yet another reflection of the high-demand housing market, a home in Richmond’s West End sold for $750,000 over asking price for the most expensive home sale in the region last month. The 5,500-square-foot colonial at 4702 Rolfe Road led July’s sales at $2.75 million, above its price tag of $1.99 million. Click here to read the full story on Richmond BizSense.

