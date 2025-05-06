RICHMOND, Va. -- A joint Henrico-GRTC project to extend rapid-transit service deeper into the county has taken another step forward. Henrico recently paid $1.3 million to acquire a small retail strip at West Broad Street and North Parham Road, which is planned to be redeveloped into the new western terminus of the Pulse line. The 9,000-square-foot retail strip that’s currently on the property is slated to be demolished to make way for the new facility. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
West End strip mall to be demolished to make space for new GRTC Pulse stop
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.