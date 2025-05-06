West End strip mall to be demolished to make space for new GRTC Pulse stop

RICHMOND, Va. -- A joint Henrico-GRTC project to extend rapid-transit service deeper into the county has taken another step forward. Henrico recently paid $1.3 million to acquire a small retail strip at West Broad Street and North Parham Road, which is planned to be redeveloped into the new western terminus of the Pulse line. The 9,000-square-foot retail strip that’s currently on the property is slated to be demolished to make way for the new facility. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.