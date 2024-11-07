Henrico police searching for suspect in string of break-ins, bizarre behavior in West End: 'It's kinda scary'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Described as wearing a ski mask and a Toronto Raptors basketball jersey, Henrico police are looking for a man they believe is connected to break-ins and bizarre behavior in the county’s West End.

The first break-in happened at a Pheasant Run townhome early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 9300 block of Gildenfield Court for an armed masked man who broke into a home at around 6 a.m., but fled the scene when he was confronted by a resident.

"There's a dude with a red and black jersey on underneath a thermal shirt with a ski mask on walking back and forth along these houses back here," he said. "I opened the window and was like ‘Yo what's up’ and asked 'What are you doing here?' He smirked and kept walking back and forth."

The same man was seen three more times around the same community and was described to police as wearing the same clothing: a Toronto Raptors jersey with a ski mask.

"In today's world, it's shaky you know. You don't know what people's objectives are or if they're trying to hurt you. We've had break-ins around here and that's not okay."

At 9:45 Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that he was reported following a juvenile female home before being chased away.

He was then spotted at a store on West Broad Street. Sources say a manager told police that the suspect was carrying a hatchet.

A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous fears the suspect is getting bolder and bolder, as he's been easily identified but able to elude capture. Many are now worried about what could be next.

"It's kind of scary you know," he said. "If he did this, who knows? It could happen at my house."

Neighbors say they are hoping the man is captured before something worse happens.

Sources told Burkett that there are currently several detectives working the break-ins.

