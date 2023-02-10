Virginia emergency center 'temporarily’ closed when the pandemic started. Why is it still closed?
Richmond BizSense
HCA West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court in February 2023.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Feb 10, 2023
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- An HCA Virginia emergency center that closed on a then-temporary basis in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic remains shuttered with no immediate plans to reopen. The West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court in Goochland County is nearing three years of suspended operations since its closure in April 2020. And the recent departure of a short-lived third-party tenant has left the building dormant once again. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
