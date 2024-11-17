Businesses along West Broad Street shot at with BB gun, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Mark Seredeni swept up glass outside Impawsible Pups' training facility off Broad Street in Henrico County on Saturday afternoon.

The inside of the training room was exposed to the elements, its front windows shot out.

“I got a phone call a couple hours ago and said the police were here... They didn’t really know what happened. Just some kids they assume shot some BB guns or pellets shot at the windows and broke them all out," Seredeni said, noting the random shooting likely happened a little after midnight Saturday.

Though there were a few cats in the facility when it happened, no animals were injured.

Seredeni said while the business waits for repairs, some of its business will have to be put on the back burner.

"They do their training right here, so we'll have to clean up Monday and make sure everything's vacuumed up clean so no pets' feet get damaged from all the broken glass everywhere," Seredeni said. "But I'd say there's going to be no training for a few days."

Impawsible Pups wasn't the only business hit.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett at least three businesses along West Broad Street in Henrico were shot at with a BB gun.

Crime Insider sources two vehicles, a white and gray sedan, Honda or Hyundai style, may have been involved in the potential drive-by.

Police confirmed that the vandalism hit businesses within the 4900-5200 blocks. Police say no injuries were reported.

The trend continues down Broad Street into Richmond.

A window by Crunch Fitness at 3600 West Broad Street appears to have been shattered in a similar manner.

On Sunday, a string of holes, possibly from the same string of shootings, could be found in a window of AMWINS on West Broad Street.

CBS 6 requested information from Richmond Police on how many potential businesses in the city may have been involved. We are still awaiting a response as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about the shootings in Henrico is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

