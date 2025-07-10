West Broad Street transformation: Developer shares new renderings

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the larger developments planned in Henrico County is quietly moving along behind the scenes.

Baltimore development firm Greenberg Gibbons recently had its plans approved for the first leg of its transformation of the former Genworth campus at 6604-6630 W. Broad St. The developer is under contract to buy the 45-acre plot that came available in 2022 when Genworth announced it would be relocating. Greenberg Gibbons is planning to convert the site into a mixed-use neighborhood with more 1,000 apartments and townhomes, more than half a million square feet of new and renovated office space, 150,000 square feet of retail space, plus hundreds of hotel rooms. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.