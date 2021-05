RICHMOND, Va. -- Portions of West Broad Street, west of Arthur Asher Boulevard, were closed as police investigate a shooting.

The investigation was focused along the 3000 block of West Broad Street.

Witnesses told CBS 6 someone was shot multiple times. That person's condition was not immediately clear, though emergency crews are on scene.

As of 4 p.m., one eastbound lane was closed to traffic.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.