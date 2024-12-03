Neighbors push back as Henrico plans to vote on new Sheetz near West Broad Street homes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Despite pushback from neighbors and Henrico planning staff, a proposal for a Sheetz along West Broad Street beside a residential neighborhood has passed one hurdle and is up for a deciding vote by county supervisors today.

The Henrico Planning Commission last month endorsed the plan to put a Sheetz on a largely undeveloped site a block west of Parham Road, on the north side of Broad between Hollybrook and Pine Grove avenues.

