Woman killed on West Broad Street in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed early Friday morning on West Broad Street in Short Pump.

Police were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and John Rolfe Parkway at about 4:53 a.m. for "the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash."

"Once on scene, officers located an adult female victim with obvious signs of trauma," a Henrico police spokesperson said. "The adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Eastbound Broad Street at John Rolfe Parkway is closed while police investigate.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.