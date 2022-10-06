Photos show armed robbery at West Broad Street convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released surveillance images of an armed robbery at a convenience store in Henrico's West End last week.

Henrico Police officials said officers were called to the a store in the 9000 block of West Broad Street just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

"The caller stated that a convenience store had been robbed and the suspect left in the direction of Tuckernuck Drive," police said.

The suspect had a handgun, according to police.

Henrico Police

Officers said the suspect was last seen wearing wearing black athletic pants with a white strip, black Nike shoes and a face mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or who saw anything they think may be linked to the case is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455. For anonymous reports, please call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or visit p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

