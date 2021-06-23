Watch
Police close Broad Street amid Henrico shooting investigation

Posted at 2:58 PM, Jun 23, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have closed West Broad Street, between Springfield Road and West End Drive in western Henrico.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett police are investigating a shooting at or near the Copper Mill Apartment complex.

The shooting, according to Burkett's sources, involved a law enforcement officer.

There has not yet been confirmation from Henrico Police about the situation, thought Crime Insider sources indicated police are still searching for someone involved in the shooting.

There has been no word yet on injuries associated with the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

