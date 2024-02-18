Man found dead on West Broad Street in Richmond, VCU issues campus alert after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was found dead early Sunday morning after police were called to a shooting on West Broad Street in downtown Richmond, Virginia.

Both Richmond and VCU Police are investigating the deadly shooting due to the crime's proximity to the university's Monroe Park campus.

Richmond Police said it appeared the violence occurred following "an altercation" along the 300 block of West Broad Street.

WTVR Richmond and VCU Police investigate a deadly shooting along the 300 block of West Broad Street in Richmond, Va.

"At approximately 3:22 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Broad Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive in the roadway of West Broad Street. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting. "Officers were notified another adult male with apparent gunshot wounds was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening."

VCU Police offered a bit more information in its alert sent to campus.

"VCU Police and Richmond Police responded to an altercation at a private club located at 321 West Broad Street," the alert read. "VCU Police and Richmond Police are stepping up patrols in the area."

Police have not yet released additional information about the victims or suspects in this crime.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.