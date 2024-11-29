Man seriously injured in Henrico hit-and-run crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after he was hit by a car, police say.

The crash happened at the 7800 block of West Broad Street, where officers responded and found the victim with traumatic injuries.

"The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The involved vehicle fled the scene and did not cooperate with the investigation," Henrico Police wrote in a statement. "The Henrico Police Crash Team is handling the investigation. Westbound Broad Street from Wistar Road to Hungary Springs Road will be closed until the investigation is complete. Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route and avoid the area for the next several hours."

If you have any information related to the crash, police ask you to call them at 804-501-5000. You can also anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 Tips App.

