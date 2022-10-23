1 injured, 2 ran away after SUV crashed into Richmond building, police say

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that ended with an SUV crashing into a building on Richmond’s Southside early Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street not far from Legend Brewing Company.

Police said at least one person was injured, but that two other people ran from the scene.

No additional details were available at last check.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.