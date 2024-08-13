Friends mourn motorcyclist killed in West Broad Street crash: 'A good person taken too soon'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The motorcyclist killed on West Broad Street in Richmond on Saturday night was identified Tuesday as 25-year-old Wesley Shook, of Bumpass, Virginia.

Shook was killed in a collision at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad and North Hamilton streets, according to Richmond Police.

"Wesley was kind and compassionate, he wore his heart on his sleeve constantly," a family friend in contact with Shook's fiancée told CBS 6 in an email. "He loved cracking jokes and being around his family and friends. He was a good person that was taken away too soon, he did not deserve this. If there is anything we could do to bring him back, we would."

Police said Shook was headed east on West Broad Street when he collided with a sedan turning through the intersection.

"Initial information provided to investigators indicated the motorcycle was being operated in a reckless manner prior to the crash," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Shook's friends indicated police told them they were still investigating the crash.

"At this time no charges have been filed [against the driver]," the police spokesperson continued.

Friends who reached out to CBS 6 said Shook loved his children, his friends, and his family.

"[His kids and his fiancée] were his whole entire world. He would've crawled home that night beaten and bloody just to tell them that 'Daddy loves them,' one more time," she said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Crash Team Sergeant Cuffley at 804-646-3135 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you knew the deceased and have memories or condolences to share.