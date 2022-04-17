Watch
Wendy Rieger, veteran TV anchor in Washington, dead at 65

Posted at 9:24 PM, Apr 16, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wendy Rieger, a longtime local television news anchor in Washington, D.C., has died. She was 65.

The Washington Post reports that Rieger, who worked at NBC station WRC-TV for more than 30 years, died Saturday of brain cancer at a hospice facility in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Rieger worked for several in public and commercial radio and as a weekend reporter at CNN’s Washington bureau before joining WRC in 1988 as a nighttime street reporter.

She began anchoring weekend evening newscasts in 1996 and became a co-anchor of the 5 p.m. weekday slot in 2001.

Rieger was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May 2021 and retired in December after 33 years at WRC.

