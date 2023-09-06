Wells Fargo closing Downtown Richmond branch at 2nd and Grace Streets

RICHMOND, Va. — Another banking giant is closing a branch in downtown Richmond, this time in Monroe Ward. Wells Fargo confirmed last week its plans to shutter its location at 122 E. Grace St., at the corner of 2nd Street. The bank said the branch will cease operations on Nov. 1 at noon. It will remain open as usual until then. The branch held $157 million in deposits as of June 30, 2022, the most recent FDIC figures available.

