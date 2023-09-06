Watch Now
Wells Fargo closing Downtown Richmond branch at 2nd and Grace Streets

<i>(BizSense file photo)</i>
The Wells Fargo branch at 122 E. Grace St. is the next of the bank’s local branch on the chopping block. <br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 9:46 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 09:46:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Another banking giant is closing a branch in downtown Richmond, this time in Monroe Ward. Wells Fargo confirmed last week its plans to shutter its location at 122 E. Grace St., at the corner of 2nd Street. The bank said the branch will cease operations on Nov. 1 at noon. It will remain open as usual until then. The branch held $157 million in deposits as of June 30, 2022, the most recent FDIC figures available.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

