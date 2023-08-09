Wells Fargo closes more branches in Henrico and Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. — Wells Fargo has put two more of its Richmond-area branches on the chopping block. The banking giant plans to shutter its location at 8215 W. Broad St., at the corner of Parham Road in Henrico County, in October. And last month it closed its Bellwood Plaza branch at 7300 Route 1 Highway (formerly Jefferson Davis Highway) in North Chesterfield. Those two closures will join the bank’s outpost at 3501 W. Broad St. across from Scott’s Addition, which is set to go dark next month and will free up a prime piece of real estate in the city.

