Virginia mother kills her children before taking her own life, loved one say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The community is trying to process a tragic incident that occurred in Chesapeake early Thursday morning, where a mother killed her three children before taking her own life, family and friends confirmed to WTKR.

The incident took place in the 3000 block of Welcome Road at the Peaceful Village Apartments.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the home just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they encountered an armed individual, leading to a barricade situation. A SWAT team and hostage negotiation team were subsequently deployed to the scene.

Minutes later, police received information indicating that there could be deceased individuals inside the home.

Officers then entered the residence and discovered the bodies of three children. They also found a woman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identities of the woman and children have not been released by police at this time.

"It hit close to home because, like I said, it's a close-knit community," Shana Hicks, a resident in the area, said.

Remy Simmons, a friend and neighbor, mentioned the woman's struggles with mental health.

"That's what you go through sometimes when you have depression and nobody to help you. You feel like you can't go to nobody to help them, but all she had to do was call me," Simmons said.

Family members gathered at the scene, seeking more information.

Holley Ingram, the woman's great aunt, described the children.

"The oldest one was real quiet... and then the twins were just jolly and happy because they're younger," Ingram said. "It hasn't been easy."

Police continue to investigate the incident.

