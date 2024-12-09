Things are about to get weird at the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — "Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia, on September 22, 2025.

"With his giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band, Weird Al ups the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience," concert promoters said along with the announcement.

WTVR

“We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!" Yankovic said about the upcoming tour.

His tour runs from mid June thru late September.

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront is expected to host around 30 concerts next year. There will be about 4,000 lawn seats and 3,500 seats in the bowl.

Dwight Yoakam, Styx, and Alison Krauss are the only other previously announced concerts for the still-under-construction venue.

