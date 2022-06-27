Old Weiman’s Bakery to become 12-story Richmond tower

RICHMOND, Va. -- With more land to work with and more units added in, Louis Salomonsky is moving forward with his plan for a 12-story apartment tower at the former Weiman’s Bakery property in Shockoe Bottom. The longtime Richmond developer filed a revised plan with the city last week that shows a somewhat reworked development with 212 apartments, up from 145 in an earlier proposal. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

