Why these neighbors are concerned about Wegmans trucks on Hanover roads

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Some Hanover County residents and advocacy groups are making another legal push to share their concerns about the county's Wegmans distribution center along Sliding Hill Road in Ashland, Virginia.

Attorney Brian Buniva, residents, and members of nine different advocacy groups, including the Brown Grove Preservation Group, held a press conference Tuesday morning to share their most recent legal move: a filing with the Court of Appeals of Virginia, asking that it reverse a previous Hanover Circuit Court decision to dismiss the case.

WTVR

Plaintiffs want the Hanover County Board of Supervisors' May 2020 zoning decisions, including all permits and approvals allowing Wegmans to construct a 1.7 million square-foot facility, to be considered "null and void and legal."

Residents and advocacy groups have been fighting against the plans, construction, and operations of Wegmans since its inception.

The 217-acre site is centered in Hanover's historic Brown Green neighborhood, founded by enslaved laborers more than 150 years ago.

In 2020, two different lawsuits were filed challenging the county's zoning decisions for the Wegmans to operate, as well as a challenge to the State Water Control Board's decision allowing a wetlands deconstruction permit.

Both were dismissed.

The major concern prompting the most recent appeal is traffic caused by the facility's current operations.

"There have been more than 40 violations, and traffic violations and violations of the proffers that Wegmans said we will abide by, Wegmans offered them, with respect to traffic," Buniva said. "If you cut down the hours of operation and days of operation, you automatically cut down the adverse impacts of this place.

"About four years ago, Wegmans announced they were coming to town and they were going to be good neighbors, well, we were skeptical then," said neighbor Kathryn Woodcock. "Now we are truly distraught."

There are both restrictions along some roadways along the perimeter of the facility, meaning transfer trucks traveling to and from the facility can only use certain exits and entrances.

WTVR

"Despite the fact that VDOT has determined this a 'No Thru Truck' road,18-wheelers come through this road daily," Woodcock said.

On July 28, a transfer truck traveling along Ashcake Road overturned. According to a code advisement letter to Wegmans from the county, the truck was enroute to the facility, ignored VDOT signage restricting truck traffic, and went against zoning requirements set by the county, as a proferred condition for Wegmans operation.

The county asked Wegmans to provide a detailed plan for operational changes and a timeline for each task, indicating efforts to "remedy this issue," no later than August 30, 2024.

In an email responding to the press conference Tuesday, Hanover County Board Chair Susan Dibble wrote, in part:

"As always, we want to hear from our residents about their concerns. Residents in the Brown Grove community and neighboring areas have reached out to the County about their concerns, and we have worked with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to help ensure that traffic concerns are being addressed. We will continue to reach out to Wegmans on issues that relate to their operations, and trust that they will continue to respond to complaints so that they can continue to be good members of the community."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Every day CBS 6 is Giving You A Voice. Share your voice with the CBS 6 Newsroomvia email hereor click here to submit a tip. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672. Be sure to leave your name, phone number and detailed description of your story idea.