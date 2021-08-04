Wegmans pays $4M for 220-acre site of contested Hanover County facility

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Following a string of permit approvals and court decisions in its favor, Wegmans Food Markets has moved ahead with purchasing the site of a planned distribution facility and regional headquarters in Hanover County.

But at least one legal challenge to the project remains in play.

The supermarket chain closed July 20 on the nearly 220-acre site where it’s approved to build the 1.1 million-square-foot, $175 million facility. Commonwealth Commercial Partners, which brokered the deal, reported the purchase price at $4 million.

