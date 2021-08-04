Watch
Wegmans pays $4M for 220-acre site of contested Hanover County facility

Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 11:17:19-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Following a string of permit approvals and court decisions in its favor, Wegmans Food Markets has moved ahead with purchasing the site of a planned distribution facility and regional headquarters in Hanover County.

But at least one legal challenge to the project remains in play.

The supermarket chain closed July 20 on the nearly 220-acre site where it’s approved to build the 1.1 million-square-foot, $175 million facility. Commonwealth Commercial Partners, which brokered the deal, reported the purchase price at $4 million.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

